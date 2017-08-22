NBA Rumors: Marc Gasol Leaving Memphis If Grizzlies Don’t Make Huge Improvements This Offseason

Marc Gasol has been the subject of various trade rumors in the past months but nothing has materialized until now. Recently, Gasol released a statement that hints the possibility that he could part ways with the Memphis Grizzlies before the 2017-18 NBA season starts.

In a Spanish podcast, Marc Gasol revealed his plan to make the Grizzlies a great franchise. However, with most Western Conference teams getting stronger, Gasol also wants to see a major improvement from his current team. If he feels that Memphis doesn’t share the same vision as him, he may consider revisiting things.

“I’m very ambitious and I’ve wanted Memphis to be a great franchise. We’ve grown a lot the last 6-7 years, but we have to keep growing. If this is not lined up, maybe we may have to revisit things,” Gasol said via Ala Carta, as translated by HoopsHype.

Gasol started his NBA career in Memphis and there is no doubt that he’s one of the major reasons behind their eight consecutive playoffs appearances. Last season, he posted career-best 19.5 points, together with 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks. Gasol also added three-point shooting in his set of skills, hitting 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

However, at 32, there is no doubt that there is only limited time left in his prime. At this point of his career, winning is Gasol’s top priority which he couldn’t achieve if the Grizzlies will not make a huge roster upgrade this offseason. While the Golden State Warriors managed to keep their core intact, several Western Conference teams took a huge step forward with the acquisition of a superstar or two.

So far, the Grizzlies are still considered as a playoff contender. However, with their current roster, dominating the Western Conference will be close to impossible. With no sign of making a big move, Gasol may demand a trade from the Grizzlies.

According to a previous report, the Boston Celtics could be one of the suitors of Gasol once he becomes available on the trade market. Meanwhile, Nathan Beighle of King James Gospel sees the Cleveland Cavaliers as a possible trade destination for the Spanish big man. Both teams will make a good trade partner for the Grizzlies.

However, it’s quite intriguing how Gasol can help the Cavaliers regain the NBA championship title. After losing in the 2017 NBA Finals, LeBron James reportedly planned to leave the Cavaliers for the second time as a free agent in 2018. Kyrie Irving is also finding his way out of Cleveland with the goal of becoming the main guy in another team.

If the Cavaliers are really interested in acquiring Marc Gasol, they may consider using Irving as a trade chip to bring him to Cleveland. The Cavaliers will not be only getting a dominant big man but they can also demand future draft picks and young players from the Grizzlies. The idea makes sense for the Cavaliers, especially if they are still strongly considering competing for the title next season.

The draft picks and young players will be a huge help if ever their worst-case scenario becomes a reality. Derrick Rose will ease the departure of Irving since he can be the Cavs’ new starting point guard. When healthy, Gasol will undeniably be a great addition to the Cavaliers. However, everything still depends on what will happen in the coming weeks whether Gasol will really request a trade or not.

[Featured Image by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images]