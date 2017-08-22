Fans have been worried that The X-Files Season 11 will not be happening anytime in the future. Luckily, Fox has confirmed that there will be a follow-up to last year’s miniseries, and the series has just started production. Gillian Anderson revealed that she has reunited with David Duchovny on the show’s new set.

People were initially concerned about the Fox series concluding with the 2016 revival where the fate of Dana Scully and Fox Mulder was not revealed. After all, Gillian Anderson has been very vocal about not wanting to do another season after the miniseries. Nevertheless, fans believed that the American Gods star will eventually change her mind and decide that the world needs to know what happened to Mulder and Scully as well as their son William in The X-Files Season 11.

Luckily, it looks like Gillian Anderson has thought twice about leaving the story unfinished. It was confirmed that The X-Files Season 11 will be happening by late 2017 or early 2018. Creator Chris Carter will serve as executive producer as Anderson and David Duchovny reprise their roles as Mulder and Scully. The former star of The Fall even revealed that she and Duchovny have already started working on the new season through an awesome selfie taken from the set.

Gillian Anderson has been teasing about The X-Files Season 11 on social media. Her most recent post on her official Facebook page shows a picture of the American Gods star with David Duchovny. Anderson added the caption, “Well it’s about time!” as well as the hashtag #TheXFiles.

But what can fans expect to see in The X-Files Season 11? People are hoping that the new season will immediately address last year’s cliffhanger where UFOs began hovering above Scully. It is possible that the first episode will reveal if Scully was able to cure Mulder and find their son William, who might be missing. The new episodes could also introduce a new villain in Barbara Hershey’s Erika Price.

There is no word yet on when The X-Files Season 11 will premiere. There is a possibility that the new season will air by early 2018 at around the same time as last year’s revival.

[Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images]