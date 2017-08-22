Maddie Ziegler Likes Making Mackenzie Ziegler Cry? ‘Dance Moms’ Alum Might Be Following Abby Lee Miller’s Footsteps

The relationship of former Dance Moms stars, Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler, is definitely everyone’s ultimate sister goals. But just because they usually get along so well, doesn’t mean that they don’t face sister problems at all.

While promoting their new endorsement deal with Clean & Clear at the time, Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler shared their sister secrets in Teen Vogue, including their fights. The younger sibling revealed that the meanest thing that Maddie did to her was when the 14-year-old kicked her on the knee so hard that it made her cry.

Just like her former mentor, Abby Lee Miller, instead of saying that she was sorry for her behavior, Maddie Ziegler just simply brushed it off and seemingly proved that her sister deserved it.

However, the way that Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler laughed about the incident, it appears like it wasn’t a big deal at all and it was just a part of a normal sister love-hate relationship.

Although it seems like Mackenzie Ziegler has always been living in the shadows of Maddie Ziegler, it didn’t affect their relationship as sisters at all. The 13-year-old TV personality even shared that she admires her big sister and she looks up to her.

Meanwhile, Maddie Ziegler was expected to be best of friends with her former Abby Lee Dance Company Junior Elite Competition Team members since they have spent a lot of time together when she was still in Dance Moms. But The Book of Henry actress revealed that her real BFF from the hit Lifetime show was actually her younger sister.

The Ballerina star has been sharing sweet snaps with Mackenzie Ziegler on her Instagram and they’re giving the fans an “awww” moment. One particular photo showed the popular siblings not facing the camera with Mackenzie resting her head on Maddie Ziegler’s shoulder.

What makes it even sweeter was the former Dance Moms star’s caption, “always by my side,” revealing her close relationship with Mackenzie Ziegler.

After leaving Dance Moms in Season 6, Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler have been getting a lot of opportunities. However, these opportunities also meant they don’t get to see each other as much as they did before. So when the sisters finally got the chance to spend time together, Maddie posted a photo of them sharing a tight embrace and sweetly captioned it, “my best friends back WOOOO.”

