Did WWE Superstar Big Cass Suffer A Legit Injury In Monday’s WWE Street Fight?

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Big Cass suffered a bad looking injury after he tumbled out of the ring during a Brooklyn Street Fight. It’s unknown at this point if the injury was legitimate or part of the ongoing storyline involving Cass and his former tag team partner, though. However, the spill that Cass took out of the ring and the way he landed has many fans believing it was a bad enough fall to cause some real damage. Here are the latest details on the injury that happened during the latest WWE programming.

The incident happened as Cass was part of a Brooklyn Street Fight against his former tag team partner Enzo Amore. According to Pro Wrestling, Big Cass and Enzo’s Street Fight during the Monday Night Raw results lasted for nearly nine minutes. The bout between the two feuding superstars featured a shopping cart full of various weapons. The two competitors used a steel chair, the barricade near the ring, and of course, the shopping cart itself. At one point, Cass tried for a running big boot but Enzo dropped down and pulled the rope. Cass fell to the outside and instantly started to clutch at his knee. Cass seemed to be upset over what had happened and was cursing as a trainer checked on him.

Not long after Cass was checked on by the trainer, ring announcer JoJo announced that Enzo Amore was the winner since the referee called the match off. The WWE Twitter also indicated that Big Cass suffered an injury during the match which was bad enough for the match to be stopped.

The Uproxx website reported on the news of Cass’ injury noting, “you could practically see the muscles in his leg tearing.” The report went on to say that Cass tried to continue in the match but his leg just couldn’t hold him up as he attempted one of his trademark moves, the Empire Elbow.

Big Cass had competed in a match against The Big Show at Sunday night’s WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view. During that match, Enzo Amore was locked in a shark cage and suspended above the ring to watch. Enzo was eventually able to slip out through the bars of the cage and dropped into the ring, only to receive a big boot kick from Cass. From there, Cass put down Big Show with several boot kicks and got the pinfall victory.

In the past weeks and months, Big Cass has split from Enzo Amore in what appears to be a push as a heel. For the most part, he’s only feuded with Enzo and Big Show so far, but he could be scheduled for bigger things. Could WWE be building up Cass for something with Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar maybe? If his injury was legitimate and serious it could put him on the shelf for some time.

For now, the WWE Universe is hoping that this injury wasn’t too serious. It was possible it was all a work too, so don’t be surprised if this was merely a tactic to make it look like Enzo Amore got a win due to some random injury Cass had. Still, the awkward landing and injury looked realistic enough to those watching.

Update 10 p.m. ET: In an update from the WWE.com website, the injury was confirmed. A statement was released from WWE’s ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson saying, “It’s hard to tell what the extent of the injury is, but we’re going to send him to get an MRI tomorrow and figure that out.”

