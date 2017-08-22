Disney Rumors: Villains Could Be Replaced In ‘Boo-To-You’ Parade, Moana’s Meet-And-Greet May Return At MNSSHP

The new Halloween merchandise has already arrived at Walt Disney World and on Friday, the first party is set to take place, but some interesting rumors are swirling. On Aug. 25, the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will take place in Magic Kingdom, and that means the guidemap will be released any day now. According to some rumors flying around, those maps could show the return of a Disney Princess and a big change to one of the most popular parades ever.

As of now, only some of the details are known for this year’s MNSSHP and they include Happy HalloWishes, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular stage show, and the awesome “Boo-To-You” Parade. According to Chip and Co., rumor has it that “Boo-To-You” may see the Disney Villains take a backseat during the parade.

If the rumor holds out to be true, characters from Disney’s The Descendants will take the places of the villains during the parade. They won’t replace anyone in the Haunted Mansion section or the friendly Disney characters in costume, but the villains may get the boot.

While it wouldn’t be surprising since their second film debuted this summer, it would be kind of strange to take the overly popular and rarely seen villains out.

Would you rather watch Descendants or Descendants 2? Both are on today starting at 2p! pic.twitter.com/D5RaWRjXzK — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) August 18, 2017

Throughout “Boo-To-You,” there are some floats that have villains on them such as Captain Hook and Captain Barbossa, but it’s the end of the parade where they are so prominent. Before the final float, close to a dozen Disney Villains are walking the route and then, some of the more iconic characters end it all with a giant snowglobe float.

While characters from The Descendants would make sense and be quite popular, it’s hard to think the fans would accept the villains being taken out. There is even more truth to that considering they are seen on such rare occasions.

Now, the next rumor may make people a bit happier as it is something they have wanted for a long time and it would be the return of Moana.

After her movie was released last year, Moana had a meet-and-greet at Disney’s Hollywood Studios which ended after Apr. 16. Since then, the popular princess has been nowhere to be found, but rumors have had her returning and going to Magic Kingdom at some point.

If this latest rumor ends up being true, her meet-and-greet will finally return, but only during the parties. It is being said that she will be back during all MNSSHPs and located near the misting Tiki statues by Jungle Cruise in Adventureland.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt as they are just rumors. Disney has said nothing in regard to which characters will be out for the parties or if changes are being made to “Boo-To-You.” By Friday, though, all will be either debunked or confirmed once the first Halloween party takes place.

No matter who ends up being at MNSSHP, the party is always a good time with so much to do. Disney is giving guests a lot of opportunities to visit this year and here are the official 2017 dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

August 25 and 29

September 1, 7, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 29

October 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29 and 31

November 1

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is always a lot of fun and the anticipation is very high to see just which rare characters will be out this year and where. The guidemap should be out soon, but by the first party on Friday, everything will be known.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]