‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Lucas Shocked And Traumatized, With A Shredded Heart, He Turns To Chloe For Comfort

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 28 reveal that Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will receive a shock. Traumatized by what he discovers, he will turn to Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) for comfort. Can she help him pick up the pieces of his shattered heart? Can the opera signer keep him away from the booze until he can deal with his disappointment in a healthier way?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Lucas Horton will receive disturbing news that will shake him to the core. It will happen shortly after sleeping with Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), who is really impersonating Adrienne. For the second time, he will be heartbroken learning that Adrienne has moved back into the Kiriakis mansion. She has gotten back together with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

As fans know, what Lucas and Justin do not realize is that Adrienne is not really Adrienne. Even though Bonnie feels bad about what she is doing to Lucas, she has a job to do. She also doesn’t want to go back to prison and must keep up the act.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lucas will be traumatized by the news of Justin and Adrienne rekindling their romance. He will turn to a familiar face for comfort. That individual is his ex-wife, Chloe Lane. Interestingly enough, Chloe has returned to Salem just in time to help Lucas. After his heart was broken the first time, he drowned his sorrows in a bottle. She happened to walk in and despite his rude greeting, she decided to help him anyway.

Lucas and Adrienne will not be getting back together, even after Bonnie is exposed for the impersonating her. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, head writer Ron Carlivati explained that Justin and Adrienne have the real history together. This means that Lucas will be without romance. That is, unless he and Chloe get back together.

However, he will have a lot to do even if there isn’t love for him right now. Chandler Massey is returning to DOOL. Fans are assuming he will portray Lucas and Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) dead son, Will Horton. However, the head writer could have other plans. Carlivati also talked about bringing up Lucas’ struggle with alcoholism, which has already started to play on screen.

Lucas Horton hasn’t always had the best luck with love. It will be an ordeal for him to get over Adrienne Kiriakis. However, fans are hoping that there is somebody wonderful in his future.

What do you think is going to happen with Lucas on Days Of Our Lives?

