Who Performs On ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Live Shows Week 2? 12 Acts Revealed

We are moving into another week of live shows on America’s Got Talent 2017 this week, as the quarterfinals on AGT 2017 continue. With that being said, we have another 12 acts taking the stage this week to perform for your votes. So, who performs on America’s Got Talent 2017 this week? Check out the acts below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

Last week on AGT Season 12, we had the first week of live shows. The first 12 acts took the stage on Tuesday night at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Then on Wednesday night, we watched as the AGT results came in. Overall, seven acts moved on to the semifinals and five acts headed home.

The same thing will happen this week on America’s Got Talent 2017, as 12 more acts will take the stage and seven of them will move on to the semifinals. We should be in for a good week of performances, as four of the Golden Buzzer acts will be performing this week, according to Gold Derby. With that many strong acts in the mix, that means the results are going to be even harder to watch. However, you can’t find the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 12 without seeing some strong acts eliminated.

As far as the 12 acts go for week 2 of the live shows, they are:

Brobots & Mandroidz – Hip-Hop Dance Group

Celine Tam – Singer

Demian Aditya – Escape Artist

Eric Jones – Close-up Magician

Evie Clair – Singer

Johnny Manuel – Singer

Light Balance – Light-Up Dance Group

Mandy Harvey – Singer-Songwriter/Ukulelist

Merrick Hanna – Dancer

Mirror Image – Vocal Dance Duo

Pompeyo Family Dogs – Dog Act

The Masqueraders – Vocal Group

From that list, Celine Tam is a big favorite in the competition, as the nine-year-old singer with the powerful voice got the Golden Buzzer from Laverne Cox. The dance group Light Balance received the Golden Buzzer from Tyra Banks this season.

We also saw Mandy Harvey win over America with her performance, as she is not only a great singer, but deaf also. She brought out some emotions from Simon Cowell, which is hard to do, and that lead to her getting the Golden Buzzer from him.

The final Golden Buzzer act performing this week on America’s Got Talent 2017 is Johnny Manuel, who received the Golden Buzzer from Seal during the judge cuts.

Next stop, LIVE SHOWS!!! Thank you @Seal , see you all at the Dolby Theatre!! pic.twitter.com/ck8enTbRQs — Johnny Manuel (@JohnnyManuel) August 9, 2017

What do you think of the acts performing this week on AGT 2017?

[Featured Image by NBC]