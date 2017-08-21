‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe And Hope Conspire With Abe, Dario Sending Evidence To Salem

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will have some inside help. While still facing criminal charges, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will conspire with the jailed mayor. Also, Dario (formerly Jordi Vilasuso) is getting ready to send some evidence to Salem. Will it free or convict the political prisoner?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Abe Carver will continue to face accusations that he was Dario’s partner in crime. The town of Salem can’t believe the news, especially since the mayor always seemed to be an upstanding citizen. However, on August 28, Rafe and Hope will conspire with Abe. Hopefully, the truth will soon be revealed and he can be exonerated.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for that same week tease that Dario will be sending evidence to Rafe. As fans recall, Dario was supposed to name his partner as part of his deal to go into the witness protection program. However, after Abigail (Marci Miller) was hit by a car meant for Dario, he fled Salem.

Since then, Rafe has been trying to locate Dario. According to the latest DOOL spoilers, Dario will somehow let Rafe know that the evidence is on its way. The only question is, will this help, or hurt Abe’s case?

After Abe was arrested on Days Of Our Lives, he assumed that it was because Dario named him as his partner. However, everyone in Salem, as well as fans, are having a hard time believing that. Even though he did buy Valerie Grant (Vaness Williams) expensive jewelry and had a wad of cash while dining out, there could be another explanation.

Since Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) death, Salem has been without a villain, at least a male one. It is only a matter of time before a bad man takes center stage. However, it can’t be Abe Carver and it shouldn’t be.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Will Dario Hernandez’s evidence clear Abe Carver, or help convict him?

