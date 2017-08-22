‘Young and the Restless’ EP Mal Young Clarifies Rumors About Adam Newman, Michael Muhney, And Amelia Heinle

Young and the Restless held a fan event where the new head writer, Mal Young, answered some of the most controversial questions fans had about the CBS soap. Among the most highly anticipated news fans were looking forward to hearing is the new writer’s take on bringing Adam Newman back into the story. Right after the event, there were rumors that Young had no plans on bringing Adam back and that Michael Muhney will not be playing the role if they ever decide to bring back the supposedly deceased Newman into the picture.

Adam Newman’s Future

Right after news broke about what Mal Young supposedly revealed during the event, the writer was quick to answer questions on Twitter to clarify these rumors. In reply to one Tweet asking if he said they had no plans to hire Michael Muhney as Adam Newman if they ever decide to bring the character back, Young had a definitive answer. According to the Young and the Restless executive producer, there is “No truth at all!” Young went on to clarify that the only time he mentioned Adam was when he asked fans not to ask him about the character. While Adam Newman’s fans will still be left hanging due to the undecided future of the character, the new head writer is not ruling out anything. The same goes for Michael Muhney, whom fans are hoping would be back in Y&R. Young simply refused to say anything about the topic.

Check Out Your Favorite Stars At The @YandR_CBS Fan Weekend Events https://t.co/9bE8itclj5 @YRInsider — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) August 21, 2017

A New Genoa City Couple?

The rumor about Adam Newman was not the only one which made rounds on the web. There were also speculations that Mal Young bashed Amelia Heinle who plays the role of Victoria Newman on the Young and the Restless.

No truth whatsoever! We love Amelia. Never listen to unfounded speculation. https://t.co/x49nZaCV2o — mal young (@malyoung) August 21, 2017

Mal Young also had a definite answer to a fan’s question on Twitter. While Mal Young may be planning to write a grand love story for Phyllis and Billy, he clarified he loved Amelia too.

Meanwhile, there were speculations that Victoria might have a new love interest soap. Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) could potentially be the newest couple. in the Young and the Restless. Victoria is in big trouble with Brash and Sassy becoming Jack’s primary target. The company has been weathering one problem after another.

Today on #YR, Victoria has a rude awakening, and Cane makes a confession to Juliet! WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/7rqxis38H1 pic.twitter.com/EVX85Rb8Mg — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 7, 2017

With Neil’s decision to offer Victoria’s company a bridge loan without Decon’s approval, it seems like Young and the Restless is trying to set the stage for a romantic interlude for these two. Victoria is single, and her sole focus is on raising Reed and keeping Brash and Sassy afloat. Billy (Jason Thompson) is with Phyllis but the guy wants her to be on standby.

As of yet, a romantic relationship between Neil and Victoria remain to be pure speculation but Neil’s offer opens up a partnership. It would be interesting to see how things play out from here on out. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal it’s going to be an all out war in Genoa City with Billy’s decision to stop taking Jack’s blows.

Young and the Restless was pre-empted on Monday due to the solar eclipse broadcast but it will be back on Tuesday for more exciting episodes.

Love and War reaches epic heights next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/SC2nsoO6uK — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 18, 2017

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]