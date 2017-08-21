‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Wife Returns To Instagram Amid Cheating Rumors

Ryan Edwards’ wife is back on social media after deleting her accounts last week amid rumors of her husband’s alleged Tinder account.

According to a report on August 21, Mackenzie Standifer recently returned to Instagram and shared a telling quote with her many fans and followers about being the type of woman that someone should marry.

“She’s bad a** with a good heart. Soft but strong. Unapologetic and honest. She’s the type of woman you go to war beside, the type of woman you marry. -R.h. Sin,” Mackenzie Standifer wrote in the caption of black and white selfie.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s relationship is rumored to be on the rocks but on her social media page, everything appears to be going well. In fact, in addition to keeping her photo with Ryan Edwards as her profile image, Standifer has shared several other family photos, including images of her son on his first day of school.

As fans will recall, Ryan Edwards married Mackenzie Standifer in May and on the way to their ceremony, he nearly fell asleep at the wheel. As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Edwards faced rumors of drug use for weeks leading up to his wedding and checked into a rehab facility a short time after tying the knot.

A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@_mackenzie_edwards_) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer began dating in early 2016 and became engaged in December of that same year. Then, amid production on the second half of Teen Mom OG Season 6, the couple decided to quickly tie the knot, rather than wait for their previously scheduled November 2017 wedding.

During an interview with MTV News shortly after her engagement to Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer said that she and the reality dad would be getting married at the same church that his parents got married in years ago. She also revealed that Ryan Edwards caught her completely off guard when he proposed to her during a river cruise at the end of last year.

A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@_mackenzie_edwards_) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, and Catelynn Lowell, are expected to return to MTV later this year or early next year for the seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

[Featured Image by Ryan Edwards/Facebook]