WWE Rumors: Backstage Heat Continues To Grow For Two Superstars And Both Are Being Buried

If you watched SummerSlam last night, you may have realized that two superstars ended up looking very bad, and it was not by accident. It’s no secret that Enzo Amore has a lot of backstage heat and it’s shocking that he’s even still on the roster, but a SmackDown Live superstar is in hot water too. Not only did Baron Corbin lose his Money in the Bank briefcase this week, but he easily lost to John Cena last night and he is indeed being punished by WWE.

Corbin was on a huge hot streak over the past few months with a big-time feud with John Cena, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, and being involved in the main event scene. All of a sudden, he has looked incredibly bad in the period of just one week and there’s a big reason behind it.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., Corbin is indeed being punished for some of his recent actions on social media. That has resulted in him losing his MITB briefcase and also being essentially squashed by Cena in the opening SummerSlam match.

It may not be over for him either.

It is rumored that WWE is extremely high on Bobby Roode right now and he may be brought up to the main roster sooner rather than later. If he is brought up, it could be Roode put in the place that Baron Corbin had during his big-time push over the last few months.

According to WrestleZone, Corbin had been pulling off the mega-heel role great on social media, but it appears to have gone too far. Fans at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn even brought notice to his problems on Saturday as they chanted, “You f**ked up” at him during the show.

Now, there is also the case of Enzo Amore who was locked in a shark cage last night as Big Cass took on Big Show at SummerSlam. At one point, Enzo broke free from the cage and was immediately taken out due to a huge boot from Cass and done for the night.

It appears as if Enzo Amore’s backstage heat has become even worse and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio says that “everybody” hates him.

Before, Amore had the reactions of the fans to fall back on, but they even appear to be turning on him lately. His pops are lessening and fans just don’t care as much anymore which could end up jeopardizing his time in WWE.

It was evident last night at SummerSlam that things have changed as the crowd was virtually dead silent during his promo. Things were already bad, but last night, they went to much worse.

Right now, Enzo Amore and Baron Corbin have been made to look very bad on WWE television and that was obvious last night at SummerSlam. Enzo didn’t seem to have much direction after he split from Big Cass, but Corbin was in the middle of a big push which has been come to a screeching halt. It’s not known how long both of these men will be buried, but examples are being made of them to send messages to everyone that their backstage heat is real.

