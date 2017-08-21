Rapper Mystikal Is Back In Jail Again For Rape Charge

Rapper Mystikal has found himself in some legal trouble once again for another charge involving a woman. The rapper, whose legal name is Michael Tyler, turned himself in to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department. According to TMZ, he is being charged with “first-degree rape.” The incident reportedly occurred sometime last year after Mystikal had a performance at Shreveport casino in his hometown of Louisiana.

The rapper’s DNA was found in the alleged victim, along with his 26-year-old friend named Averweone Holman. A female friend of Mystikal by the name of Tenichia Wafford, was apparently involved in the incident as well and is still wanted by police. According to XXL, Wafford allegedly tried to convince the victim to change her story to help out both Tyler and Holman.

Due to the seriousness of the alleged rape, Tyler and Holman’s bail have been set at $2 million apiece. Wafford’s bail has been set at a much less $200,000 after being charged with being an accessory after the fact. Several members of Mystikal’s camp have reportedly said that the accusations made by the victim are not 100 percent true.

If found guilty, Mystikal could be facing some serious time behind bars once again. His arrest will also force him to miss his upcoming show with R&B singer K. Michelle scheduled for Aug. 25.

The rape charge isn’t the first time Mystikal has been in trouble with the law for forcing a woman to perform sexual acts. He was released from prison in 2010 after serving a six-year sentence for sexual battery and extortion.

In the 2003 incident, the rapper and his two bodyguards reportedly forced a woman to give them oral sex after accusing the victim of stealing money. Mystikal initially denied the charges against him, but would later plead guilty after police received video footage of the incident.

Two years after his release for the 2003 incident, he was arrested on a domestic battery charge with his then girlfriend. Due to violating his probation, he had to serve three months at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. However, this time around, the judge may not take it so easy on the 46-year-old rapper.

