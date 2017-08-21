Kailyn Lowry And Chris Lopez: Former Couple Is Trying To Make Things Work After Son’s Birth

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have had a strained relationship for the past several months, but according to a new report, the former couple is ready to put their differences aside for the sake of their baby boy.

While a romantic reunion is likely out of the question for Lowry and Lopez, who dated only briefly before conceiving their child and split soon after the Teen Mom 2 star discovered the pregnancy, a source on August 21 claimed that both parties are making an effort to make their difficult situation more tolerable as they attempt to co-parent their child.

“Kailyn [Lowry] and Chris [Lopez] have been spending more time together since the baby’s birth,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life, adding that Lopez is trying to be a good father to “Baby Lo.”

The source went on to reveal that Lopez is also doing his best to treat Lowry better than he has in the past. Although not much is known about the couple’s past relationship, Lowry recently told a friend on Teen Mom 2 that Lopez was likely refusing to appear on the show because of the many other women in his life.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez brought their baby home from the hospital earlier this month and in the weeks since, Lopez has been making an effort to keep his relationship with Lowry healthy. While the former couple is said to be a bit overwhelmed and sleep deprived, Lopez is reportedly doing the right thing and sticking by his family.

Kailyn Lowry shares two older sons with her exes, Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera.

The boys, three-year-old Lincoln and seven-year-old Isaac, split their time between their mother’s home and their father’s home. However, when it comes to spending time with their new baby brother, the boys have been able to see him quite a bit and on Instagram, Lowry has shared several photos of all three of her kids together.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

