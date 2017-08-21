Will The ‘Y&R’ Writers Change Juliet’s Baby’s Paternity? What’s Next For Lily?

Y&R spoilers reveal that Juliet (Laur Allen) will have her baby in October. That’s not all either. Cane (Daniel Goddard) will be written as the infant’s father –there will be no paternity shocker. So if Cane will be raising a child with Juliet, what does that mean for Lily (Christel Khalil)?

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate the writers aren’t planning on a paternity switch-a-roo. This is good news for Juliet but could spell trouble for Cane’s marriage. As it is, his kids are barely speaking to him, and his wife is having a difficult time moving on from his infidelity and lies.

Soap Central shared that Juliet learns that their child could have a serious disease. Cane refuses to let Juliet deal with the stress all on her own and vows to be there for her, or for the baby. At any rate, the ordeal brings them closer together and threatens his marriage. Can Cane and Lily move past Juliet’s pregnancy?

Lily is doing the best she can to deal with a complicated situation. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lily understands that Cane is doing the best he can as well. However, she begins to wonder, what if the best they both can do isn’t good enough?

Young and the Restless has teased for a few months that Lily and Cane could split up. They have a long history of distrust and infidelity so it isn’t too surprising that they could call it quits, again.

Lily will be blindsided with a passionate kiss from Jordan during the week of August 21 on Young and the Restless. It causes her to question if she wants to stay in her marriage or if it is time to call it quits.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Cane hasn’t given up hope on his marriage. He hopes that Lily will give him a chance to earn back the trust. Do you think Lily and Cane will be able to piece their marriage together? Are you surprised that there will be no paternity shocker when Juliet delivers in the fall?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]