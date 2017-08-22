Lauren Conrad Shows Post-Baby Body In Bridesmaid Gown Just Weeks After Giving Birth

She may have only recently welcomed her first baby, but Lauren Conrad is proving she’s the queen of snapping back.

The 31-year-old former MTV star was photographed wearing a nude-colored bridesmaid gown as she walked down the aisle at a friend’s California wedding.

Conrad was spotted showcasing her postpartum weight loss at the August 19 nuptials as her bridesmaid dress featured a thigh-high split.

The Hills alum may have given birth to son Liam just six weeks ago, but it seems she snapped back to her pre-baby self within that time. Although, Conrad did not appear to gain an excessive amount of baby weight during her pregnancy as proven in her several maternity posts.

Lauren and husband William Tell, who have been married since 2014, welcomed their first child in early July. Conrad has shared only a brief glimpse of baby Liam on social media as the designer keeps her personal life rather private.

However, fans were able to get a look at the new mom as she attended the recent wedding. Us Weekly reported on Lauren’s bridesmaid look as the site included several photos from the big day.

The article reported that Conrad looked “incredible” as she walked down the aisle with a groomsmen, and also mentioned fellow The Hills star Lo Bosworth was in the wedding party as well.

A beautiful wedding party wearing @papercrown all the different styles were perfect for each girl. #twokatzarebetterthanone ???? @amyandstuart A post shared by Mindy Weiss (@mindyweiss) on Aug 20, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Us Weekly reported the bridesmaid dresses are all from Lauren’s Paper Crown line as wedding planner Mindy Weiss shared a look from the big day. However, Conrad has not uploaded any wedding photos to her social media.

People magazine also covered Lauren’s bridesmaid duties as the site stated that the wedding was for Cassandra Herschenfeld and Ben Katz. The site went on to state that former Laguna Beach star Christina Sinclair was also a bridesmaid alongside Conrad and Bosworth.

“The former reality star wasn’t the only familiar face in the bridal party. Conrad’s high school BFF Lo Bosworth and fellow Laguna Beach star Christina Sinclair (née Schuller) also stood beside the bride for the nuptials.”

Unlike Lauren and Lo, Christina did take to social media to share several photos from the wedding day. In one image, Conrad and Bosworth can be seen alongside the bridal party as the women wear robes and have their makeup done.

Doesn't get any better than this couple and this wedding. So much love in one place ???? #twokatzarebetterthanone A post shared by Christina Sinclair (@christinasinclair) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:32am PDT

People magazine quoted Lauren as saying she ordered several dress sizes for the wedding as she had no idea what shape she would be in just weeks after giving birth.

“I’m in a wedding in a month and fortunately we’re doing the bridesmaid dresses so I can order several. I have no idea what my body is going to be, I don’t know what shape I’m going to be.”

She went on to say that she gained 35 pounds during her pregnancy and was in no rush to get back to the gym. Lauren said she was planning on waiting a few weeks following the birth of her son to start working out again after getting the okay from her doctor.

Conrad added she was trying on a “new shape” from the baby weight as she implied she didn’t mind the weight gain.

“I’m trying to focus on things that are positive — like, I’ve never had boobs before, so I’m going to try those on for a little bit. I’m trying on a new shape.”

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]