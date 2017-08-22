‘One Tree Hill’ Revival News: Creator Wants To Make Reunion Movie With Original Cast

One Tree Hill fans have been asking for a revival since the popular television series went off the air in April of 2012. Now, the show’s creator, Mark Schwahn, is giving OTH fans major hope with his latest comments on a possible revival or reunion.

According to People’s Choice, Schwahn recently did an interview where he revealed he would definitely be up to reunite the One Tree Hill cast for a revival or movie version of the series.

“If the cast is willing to, I will absolutely do it [make the show’s movie version]. I love that cast and the characters. I don’t know if we will all be at the same place and same time, but I wouldn’t be the one saying no,” Schwahn said.

As many One Tree Hill fans know, the show was set in a North Carolina town and focused on half-brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott. Lucas was raised by only his mother and they struggled with money, while Nathan was raised by their father, Dan Scott, and his mother, Deb, and grew up privileged. The brothers attended the same high school but had no relationship. What they did share was a love for the game of basketball.

When Lucas was asked to join the school’s basketball team, the Ravens, with Nathan, tensions began to rise. One Tree Hill followed Lucas and Nathan through high school, past college, and into their adult lives where they bonded as brothers and helped each other through life’s many ups and downs. When actors Chad Michael Murray and Hilarie Burton left the series, the show continued to develop the remaining characters, as well as a few new ones.

By the end of the series, a time jump had put all of the characters into their mid-30s and raising their own families, including Nathan’s son, Jamie Scott, who had been genetically handed his family’s basketball talent. Since the show ended with a time jump, and a great place to pick up if a revival were to ever happen, One Tree Hill fans are more excited than ever about the possibility of an on-screen reunion.

The show’s cast has remained extremely close over the years, and often hold One Tree Hill conventions for fans in North Carolina. The series meant a lot to everyone involved, and fans are still in love with the show today. Just this year the show won a Teen Choice Award for favorite throwback TV show, proving that there are new fans emerging all the time. It could be a perfect time to bring the Ravens back for more.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of a One Tree Hill movie? Would you watch it?

[Featured Image by Peter Kramer/Getty Images]