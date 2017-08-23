Princess Diana has won the hearts of the public as well as their sympathy over her toxic marriage to Prince Charles, who was involved with Camilla Parker-Bowles while they were married. This infamous love triangle is famous all over the world and while many felt that the Princess of Wales seemed to be on the losing end of this love triangle, it appears that Princess Diana may have enjoyed seeing Camilla and Charles being heavily scrutinized by the public over the “Camillagate” tapes.

A new book written by Princess Diana’s formal personal protection officer Ken Wharfe entitled, Guarding Diana: Protecting The Princess Around The World offers a new glimpse into the Princess of Wales’ life. This is just one of the many books being written about Princess Diana now that the commemoration of her 20th death anniversary is fast approaching.

In this new book about Princess Diana, Wharfe recounted the time when the infamous “Camillagate” tapes were released to the public, reports Independent. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles received a lot of hate and backlash from the public following the release of the tapes, with some even questioning the Prince of Wales’ suitability to take over the throne from Queen Elizabeth.

While Charles and Camilla were heavily criticized by the public, Wharfe shared that Princess Diana was “amused” to see the public’s reactions to transcripts of their leaked conversation. At one point during the said conversation, Charles told Camilla that he would like to “live inside your trousers,” which sparked several editorials and cartoons about it.

“One cartoon, featuring him talking dirty to his plants, particularly amused the Princess, who collapsed into fits of giggles on seeing it.”

Wharfe also said that Princess Diana “intentionally humiliated” Prince Charles by turning her face away when he tried to kiss her during a polo match. Diana reportedly felt that Charles deserved to be humiliated, as Diana told Wharfe that Charles was already making “a fool out of me with that woman.”

This, along with the release of footage of Princess Diana’s secret interviews, has resulted in another wave of backlash against Prince Charles and Camilla. A recent poll showed that fewer Britons are convinced that Charles should take over the throne nor should Camilla be hailed as the Queen.

The Mirror also suggests that the Duchess of Cornwall does not seem to stand a chance at becoming the next Queen because her civil marriage to Charles in 2005 may not actually be legal. The publication notes that the Marriage Act in 1949 allows the rest of England to do civil marriages, but no part of the act applies to members of the Royal Family.

Do you think Camilla Parker-Bowles still has a chance at becoming Queen?

[Featured Image by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images]