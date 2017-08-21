WWE Spoilers: Brock Lesnar Confirmed, The Shield Returns, And All The ‘SummerSlam’ Fallout Tonight On ‘Raw’

Last night on SummerSlam, there was complete and total brutality as championships changed hands and some stayed with their current owners, but what will happen tonight on Monday Night Raw? WWE returns to the Barclays Center for all of the fallout from last night’s pay-per-view which includes appearances by the defending WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and the new Raw Tag Team Champions who are former brothers in The Shield.

It was believed that everything was stacked against Lesnar as he stepped into the ring with Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe in last night’s main event. Despite those great odds, the “Beast Incarnate” was able to persevere and leave with his championship.

Now, the official website of WWE has released the preview for tonight’s Monday Night Raw and it has been confirmed that retaining and new champions will be at the Barclays Center. There is going to be a bit of chaos and it will be interesting to see where Team Red goes from here.

The legend of The Beast lives on

Paul Heyman had said that if his client lost the Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam, he was going to leave WWE for good. Well, that didn’t happen and he still has the Universal Title in his possession, but who is going to step up next and challenge the beast?

Will Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose be able to function cohesively as Raw Tag Team Champions?

Yes, The Shield has reunited. Well, kind of. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were able to work together and trust one another to defeat Sheamus and Cesaro to capture the Raw Tag Team Championship. The former champs will want their rematch, but there is a whole host of teams who will want their shot at the belts as well.

Will Titus Worldwide get Akira Tozawa a hasty rematch?

Less than one week after defeating Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Title, Akira Tozawa lost it back to him. Akira was irate and beside himself after losing the belt at SummerSlam, and he’s hoping the leader of Titus Worldwide can get him a rematch right away.

The Demon reigns over The New Face of Fear?

Last night, Finn Balor had “The Demon” return to the ring and he was able to easily dispose of Bray Wyatt. From here, Balor is likely going to move into a high-profile feud, but what is going to happen with Wyatt? Ever since winning the WWE Championship earlier this year, he has pretty much been buried and the fans have soured on him.

Sasha Banks withstands “Five Feet of Fury”

It was a hard-fought match that consisted of champion Alexa Bliss controlling the majority, but she wouldn’t hold onto her title. When it all came down to it, Bliss couldn’t cash the checks and it was the Bank Statement that brought the Raw Women’s Championship to Sasha Banks.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw turns the page as the summer months are over, and it is time for everyone to move onto something new. There are new tag champs and a new Raw Women’s Champion. Brock Lesnar still has the Universal Championship and is continuing to dominate on Team Red. Now, The Shield are reunited, Roman Reigns took a step backward, and a lot of WWE superstars are about to stake their claims as the next in line to get title shots.

