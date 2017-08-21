Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shoeless In Los Angeles With Her Sister Vivienne

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend in her typical boyish attire — and no shoes.

Following numerous shopping trips in the area, 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her nine-year-old sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, visited a local Target store with their two nannies and were seen goofing off in the parking lot of the store without any shoes.

In photos of the siblings shared by Life & Style magazine on August 21, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was seen in a dark green polo shirt with gray camouflage shorts and her black flip flops in her hand. Meanwhile, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was seen in a white T-shirt and gray shorts as she attempted to climb into one of the store’s shopping carts.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s siblings, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, and nine-year-old Knox, were not seen at all during their latest trip to Target.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the oldest biological child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who called it quits on their marriage last September, and was born just one year after the couple confirmed their romance amid rumors of an affair between them on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. As fans may recall, Jolie and Pitt were rumored to be sleeping together while filming the show, but didn’t confirm they were dating until Pitt’s then-wife, Jennifer Aniston, filed for divorce.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been followed by paparazzi since she was born in 2006, and due to her love of dressing like a male and sporting a male-inspired haircut, she continues to garner speculation from the media in regard to whether or not she will one day undergo a gender reassignment surgery.

Although Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has never publicly addressed the ongoing rumors, nor should she have done so, Angelina Jolie did speak of her boyish style in a 2014 interview with Vanity Fair magazine. At the time, the actress told the magazine that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt felt that she was one of her brothers and preferred to wear clothing that boys typically wear. Angelina Jolie also revealed that she and her then-husband Pitt had to chop off her previously long locks.

“She wants to be a boy,” Jolie said, according to a report by E! News.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]