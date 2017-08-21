Meghan King Edmonds Dishes On Second Pregnancy, Marital Troubles With Husband Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds may have welcomed her first child less than one year ago, but already, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is considering a second pregnancy.

“I want to be pregnant again. I love being a mom and if it was up to me, I’d have like five babies!” Meghan King Edmonds confirmed to Us Weekly magazine on August 21.

As the reality star revealed, she was forced to conceive her first child through IVF, and if she and husband Jim Edmonds want to welcome more children, they will have to go down the same route.

During the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County last year, fans watched as Meghan King Edmonds injected herself with shots in an effort to get pregnant. Then, in November of last year, after about two years of marriage, Meghan King Edmonds and her husband welcomed a baby girl named Aspen.

Shortly thereafter, Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds began experiencing marital troubles.

As she revealed to Us Weekly magazine, Meghan King Edmonds basically wanted to “kill” her husband. She even admitted that she wanted to see Jim move out of their home forever and said that she didn’t even want to see him. Although she admitted that Jim was helpful with their daughter, her “hormonal brain” led her to have some very questionable thoughts about their relationship.

Now, months later, Meghan King Edmonds says she and Jim Edmonds are “stronger than ever” and have a newfound respect for one another.

Meghan King Edmonds’ husband has faced harsh criticism from fans due to his frequent absence on The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, all the while, the reality star and new mom has insisted that her husband isn’t the bad guy that he is sometimes painted to be on the show.

To see more of Meghan King Edmonds and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

