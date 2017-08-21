Denver Broncos Name Trevor Siemian As Their Starting Quarterback

At today’s press conference, which came on the heels of the Denver Broncos’s second preseason game on Saturday, head coach Vance Joseph made a big announcement. He told the media that Trevor Siemian had won the starting quarterback job, stating “We decided to make Trevor Siemian our quarterback.” This is the second consecutive season that he has beat out 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch for the job.

Joseph stated that “overall the operation of the entire offense, decision-making, ball placement, was more consistent with Trevor.” Throughout the offseason, Siemian and Lynch have been splitting first-team reps during OTAs, minicamp, and training camp, with Siemian looking like the better option. When it came to preseason games, both quarterbacks got one start.

Through the first two preseason games, Siemian was 14/18 for 144 yards with one touchdown and a quarterback rating of 138.5. Paxton Lynch was 15/22 for 81 yards with a quarterback rating of 74.2. It was Siemian’s elevated preseason play that sealed the deal for him winning the starting job. The offseason was one of transition for both men as they had to adjust to learning a new offense, which Siemian showed greater comfort in. Joseph made it clear that his “sharper timing and ball placement” were two other important factors in the decision.

For the 25-year-old Siemian, winning the job proves that last year was no fluke in terms of beating out an unproven rookie in Lynch and veteran Mark Sanchez. He has often said that his rookie season, which he spent with Peyton Manning during the team’s Super Bowl run, is something that has helped him tremendously during these quarterback competitions.

Last season, he started 14 games, going 8-6 while playing most of the year with a left shoulder injury that he had surgery on in the offseason. He threw 3,401 yards, completed 59.5 percent of his passes, had 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, and an 84.6 quarterback rating.

Lynch told The Denver Channel’s Troy Renck when asked about not being picked to be the team’s starter that “I am disappointed. I have to be prepared. I believe in myself to be a starter. But coaches’ made the decision.” The team to is likely disappointed that their 2016 first-round pick out of Memphis is still not ready for primetime.

During his rookie season, Lynch started two games when Siemian was injured. He threw for 497 yards, completed 59 percent of his passes, had two touchdowns and one interception, and a 79.2 quarterback rating. Many thought Lynch’s development would be further along in year two but there are still glaring examples that it is not, with this play from Saturday’s game being cited by many.

