‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25: Nikki Bella & ‘Property Brothers’ Star Sign Up

Two big reality TV names are heading to Dancing with the Stars Season 25 — and they’re both reality twins!

According to reports, WWE wrestler and Total Bella’s star Nikki Bella has now signed on the dotted line to head into the ballroom as a contestant next month, as has Property Brothers star Drew Scott.

That’s according to a new report by People, who revealed that both reality stars are officially signed on to show off their dancing skills when the popular ABC competition series returns to our screens for Season 25 on September 18.

Nikki, who’s one half of the Bella Twins with sister Brie Bella, made headlines earlier this year after boyfriend and fellow WWE wrestler John Cena proposed to her in the ring during Wrestlemania 33 on April 2, but has so far stayed tight-lipped amid the DWTS rumors.

She’s also been teasing their upcoming wedding ever since and revealed earlier this month.

The WWE star recently revealed that there’s a pretty good chance she and her husband-to-be will likely tie the knot next year (steering clear of her reported DWTS schedule) and could even televise their wedding for her and sister Brie’s E! series, the Total Divas spin-off Total Bellas.

But Nikki reportedly won’t actually be the only reality TV twin on the series this year.

Entertainment Tonight also confirmed earlier this week that either Drew or his identical twin brother, Jonathan, will be joining DWTS for the upcoming series.

The outlet claimed to have reached out to the twins’ rep for confirmation, but noted that Dancing with the Stars does not comment on contestant rumors until the line-up is officially announced.

Drew has starred alongside his brother on the HGTV show since 2011, but has not yet officially confirmed himself that he’ll be heading into the ballroom amid People’s report.

As for who their professional partners will be, they’re yet to be officially confirmed by ABC, though Good Morning America is expected to reveal the Dancing With the Stars pro line-up during the morning show on August 24.

Season regular Maksim Chmerkovskiy has recently teased that he could be back for another season, though his wife and fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd has hinted that she may take some time away to focus on being a mom to their 8-month-old son, Shai.

Derek Hough also suggested that he’d be willing to return to the show after skipping out a few seasons to focus on the Jennifer Lopez produced NBC show, World of Dance.

Amid rumors Celine Dion could also be joining the show as a contestant next month, he teased earlier this year that he would only return to dance with the legendary singer — though she hasn’t yet spoken out about potentially joining the show amid the rampant DWTS speculation.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 is set to begin on September 18 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]