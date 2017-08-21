‘Y&R’ Scoop: Phyllis And Jack Are Over, Victoria And Billy Will Not Reunite — Philly Is Here To Stay

Y&R spoilers revealed that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) would not get back together. Their relationship never seems to work out, and Billy is content with Phyllis. In addition, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Jack (Peter Bergman) will not reunite, but will continue to have a healthy working relationship. Young and the Restless executive producer, Mal Young stated that “Philly” is here to stay.

Phyllis And Jack Are Over

Mal Young shared at a Young and the Restless fan event that Phyllis and Jack will not get back together. He pointed out that Marco Annicelli (Peter Bergman) put a wedge between them and they couldn’t find their way back to each other. They handled their anger toward Victor (Eric Braeden) differently and, in the end, it destroyed their marriage.

Villy Is A Thing Of The Past

Soap Central reported that Billy and Victoria would not reunite. For the past month, Young and the Restless spoilers implied that they would get back together after Victoria suffered a health crisis. Y&R showrunners shut that idea down. Billy and Victoria will remain close friends and co-parent their children, but their days of being a super couple are long over.

Philly Is The New Super Couple

Mal Young revealed that he loves Billy and Phyllis together and has a big love story for them planned. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that in the fall, Billy will move away from Victoria. The spoiler didn’t clarify if that meant professionally or just completely get over his ex-wife.

Mal stated that he isn’t happy with how many of the storylines revolved around Victoria and indicated that would change in the next few weeks. Both Tognoni and Thompson expressed excitement for the new storylines for Billy and Phyllis.

Look for Mal Young’s storylines to air in October. Young and the Restless fans, are you excited about a new storyline for Billy and Phyllis? Will Victoria find love again? Share your opinion in the comments section below and come back later for more Y&R spoilers, news, and casting updates.

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]