‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Gushes Over Perfect Family Photos, Shares Jackson’s Most Beautiful Pictures Yet

Tori Roloff is never really one to fill her social media fields with glamorized photos of herself and her family. Usually, the reality TV star posts candid pictures of Jackson and the occasional selfie in her Instagram profile. Earlier today, however, Tori broke character for a bit, sharing a handful of images from her family’s latest professional photo shoot from Dawn Photography, the same studio behind Jeremy and Audrey’s breathtaking maternity session. Needless to say, Tori’s latest family pictures are simply stunning.

The Little People, Big World star could not help but gush at the recent photographs of her family. In the caption of the first image she uploaded, the reality TV star stated that she was reduced to tears when she saw how beautiful the pictures were. The LPBW star included some of her trademark humor, too, adding that it was nothing short of magic that she, Zach, and baby Jackson looked so good, despite the Baby J being a little bit fidgety during the session.

“Okay, I officially bawled going through our photos that @dawn_photo took for our family! Thank you so much girl for these BEAUTIFUL photos. How you got us all to look that good, on a 95-degree day with a baby who was completely over it, is beyond me! We will treasure these photos forever!”

Tori followed up her first photo shoot post with a set of four other images from the session. Two of the photographs were family pictures, while two were solo shots of Jackson. All were beautifully framed, composed, and post-processed.

The family dressed up for the occasion too, with Zach wearing a collared shirt and shorts, Tori dressed in a little black dress and Jackson wearing a denim button-down. As a bonus for her social media followers, Tori also shared a photo of Baby J dressed in a white shirt and what could only be the cutest suspenders available on the market today.

“I can not wait to plaster these photos all over my house. I am literally dying over how perfect they are! @dawn_photo you are a miracle worker! Thank you so much again!”

Considering how breathtaking the photos of Zach, Tori and Baby J are, it is no surprise that the Little People, Big World star is gushing over each image from the family photo session. The pictures are, after all, arguably the most artistic, professional-looking photographs of the family to date.

Tori’s new family photos have been universally appreciated by her followers on Instagram, with many remarking that the love between Zach and Tori, as well as their pure affection for Jackson, is something that is very evident in the beautiful, professionally-taken images.

I can not wait to plaster these photos all over my house. I am literally dying over how perfect they are! @dawn_photo you are a miracle worker! Thank you so much again! ???? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

“Not only is this picture beautiful, but your love for each other and Jackson shines through!!!” one commenter wrote.

“This is so so so perfect what a beautiful family,” wrote another commenter.

What do you think about Tori, Zach, and baby Jackson’s latest family pictures? Do they capture the personality of the LPBW stars very well? Sound off in the comments below!

Tori, Zach and Jackson Roloff star in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return later this year on TLC.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]