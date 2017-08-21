Report Attacks Barron Trump For Not ‘Dressing The Part’ Of First Son

A report is attacking Barron Trump for not “dressing the part” of first son. The 11-year-old son of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump is the subject of criticism for the clothes he wears, which tends to be casual when he’s been in front of the cameras during the warm summer months.

Barron Trump has been seen wearing T-shirts, shorts, and sneakers this summer either leaving or returning home with his parents to the White House. When President Trump returned home to Washington on Sunday after a long vacation in New Jersey, he and Melania were fashionably dressed while Barron wore a red J. Crew T-shirt and white shorts.

Ford Springer writes in The Daily Caller that it “isn’t normal” for Barron to be in such casual wear when he’s joining his parents for getaways. Springer shares that he realizes Barron is very young, but it’s about time he “start dressing like he’s in the White House.”

“I’ve been on the Barron Trump train from the start, but it’s about time the president’s son starts dressing the part.”

The report went on to say that when Barron Trump went with his parents to a rally in Arizona on Sunday, he looked more like he was going to a “movie theater” than “hopping on Air Force One.”

“… Despite the fact that his dad is the President of the United States and he lives in the White House. One thing that isn’t normal though is the way he dresses when he gets the nod to join his parents for a public appearance.”

There have been several photos taken of Barron in which he’s well-dressed while appearing alongside his parents. One such event was for the Easter Egg Roll in April. The youngest Trump son wore a navy blue suit over a light-blue shirt unbuttoned at the top. He looked dapper and appropriate for the occasion.

Barron impressed the world with his sharp look in a dark suit when his father was inaugurated as President of the United States in January. When he was out with his parents for the solar eclipse on Monday, he wore a crisp polo-style shirt with his hair styled.

The nation is intrigued by Barron Trump and views him as a normal kid. When he was seen with a spinner getting off Air Force One in June during his official move to the White House with his mother, people raved about how “normal” he was to have the anxiety-reducing device that so many kids and adults are comforted by. Furthermore, any casual clothes he wears sell out immediately and are accessible for most kids. Springer’s article is the first of this kind to put Barron Trump on blast for his personal appearance.

[Featured Image by Jim Lo Scalzo – Pool/Getty Images]