Javanka’s 5 Vacations, Crying Drama: Ivanka Would Lay Her Head On Trump’s Desk And Cry, Says Steve Bannon

Ivanka Trump would go to President Donald Trump’s Oval Office, lay her head on his desk, and cry. At least, that’s what Steve Bannon is telling others, according to a New York Times report. Bannon also had a special nickname for Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, calling the duo “Javanka,” which is usually done to celebrity couples when their names are combined. As reported by HuffPost, Javanka was a nickname that Bannon called Ivanka and Jared behind their backs, and it wasn’t a cute nickname that came with good intentions.

Instead, with Bannon back at Breitbart, the publication is now publishing articles such as “Five Times Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Vacationed During a Crisis.” That article accuses Ivanka and Jared of running off on vacations whenever times get hard politically for President Trump. The piece spells their nickname as “Jivanka” instead of “Javanka,” but the sentiment is the same. It lists the five times that Jared and Ivanka jetted off on vacation when the going got tough, such as in August of 2016, when Bannon joined the Trump campaign to turn it around. According to the publication, Ivanka and Kushner relaxed on a billionaire’s yacht.

"Those days when Ivanka can lay her head on the desk and cry are over," Bannon said of Kelly's new strict control https://t.co/V7AciakOA8 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 21, 2017

Ivanka and Jared also took a ski trip to Aspen in March, as the healthcare bill struggled along. It was a vacation that reportedly left President Trump upset. Ivanka and Kushner also traveled to Canada for Passover while the “Mother of All Bombs” was being dropped in Afghanistan. The travels continued when Ivanka and Jared went to Sun Valley, Idaho, to a tech conference, instead of sticking around to deal with the fallout from the meeting Trump Jr. had with Russian officials who claimed to have dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Jared and Ivanka were lastly criticized by Breitbart for taking a Vermont vacation during the fallout over the Charlottesville, Virginia, protests and Trump’s response to the melee. The biggest reaction that Bannon is getting over his allegation that Ivanka would cry on President Trump’s Oval Office desk is one of utter disbelief. On social media, memes are being created that are comparing Ivanka to Veruca Salt, the spoiled rich character from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]