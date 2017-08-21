‘Y&R’ Fall Spoilers: Tessa And Mariah Become ‘Y&R’ First Lesbian Couple, Devon And Hilary Get Back Together

Y&R spoilers revealed that Mal Young is committed to the lesbian storyline for Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). The Y&R executive producer stated that CBS will not shy away from the storyline and hopes the viewers give it a chance. Other Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that as a result of Mariah and Tessa hooking up, Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will get back together. As for Noah Newman, he will be left heartbroken after another failed romance.

Tessa And Mariah Lesbian Storyline Is A Go

Soap Central shared that Y&R writers plan to continue with Tessa and Mariah’s lesbian storyline. Mal Young realizes that some viewers may not like the pairing but hopes that Young and the Restless fans will give it a chance. He vows that the fans will be happy with the end result.

Since Mariah will be giving her love for Tessa a chance, what does that mean for Noah (Robert Adamson) and Devon? The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that there will be a couples shakeup and Noah could end up hurt once again.

Couples Shakeup

Since Tessa and Mariah will be getting together as a lesbian couple, Noah will probably be hurt. Many Young and the Restless fans saw this coming a mile away when Sharon started nit-picking and point out Tessa’s faults. The spoilers suggest Sharon will be upset that Tessa hurt her son. It will lead to anger toward Mariah and Tessa when they decided to explore their relationship.

Noah will not be the only person affected by their romance, either. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Devon could feel hurt by Mariah’s new love with Tessa. Of course, Devon has to be completely honest with himself and realize that his relationship with Mariah was doomed from the start.

As Y&R fans predicted, Mariah and Devon’s breakup will lead to Hilary and Devon getting back together. Their fans will be excited to know that by October, Hevon will be together and could start a family.

How do you feel about Mariah and Tessa’s lesbian storyline? Are you happy Devon and Hilary will be getting back together? Share your opinion about The Young and the Restless in the comments section below.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]