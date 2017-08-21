New ‘Overwatch’ Map Takes Players To Junkertown

Players will soon travel to Junkertown in Overwatch. A new escort map coming to the first-person shooter is set in Junkertown. The Australian map was announced today alongside a new animated short video and a map overview video. Although there is no release date for the new map, players can expect to see it first on the public test realm.

Junkertown is a brand new location in Overwatch presenting a very different visual appeal. Industrial buildings, plenty of scrap metal, and even an area belonging to the two Overwatch characters hailing from the region are included. After all, the area is described by the queen as a wasteland. Hear her introduction in the video on the game’s Twitter.

As many Overwatch players know, Junkrat and Roadhog have both spent time in Junkertown. It is the duo’s activities there that take players to the new location. After being exiled from Junkertown, Junkrat and Roadhog develop a plan to blow up the queen as revenge. The premise of the Junkertown map is to escort a trolley full of gold and riches to her throne, where the two set off hidden explosives. The ingenious plan is explained by Junkrat in the latest animated short hosted on YouTube.

The new escort map for Overwatch will likely release after the new deathmatch modes launch. The patch currently on the public test realm even includes a few improvements to Junkrat. The character can carry two Concussion Mines and RIP-Tire is faster, as noted on the official website. Of course, Junkertown will need to be tested before it is live, too. Right now, there is not even a tentative release date for the new map.

Junkertown coming to the game keeps the content release for Overwatch in line with past releases. A new hero came to the shooter last month, suggesting a new map was next in line. As the Inquisitr reported, players can now master the offensive character Doomfist. This character focuses primarily on melee damage, with powerful stuns and superior mobility.

New content, like maps and heroes, often alternate release dates. When a new hero is released, a map is likely to follow before another hero is added to Overwatch.

