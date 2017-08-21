Duggar Family In Hot Water Over Private Aircarft, Josh Duggar Gets Flak After Failing To Help Wife Deplane

The Duggars recently made headlines after several members of the iconic reality TV family were spotted arriving at Illinois in their own private airplane. While the cause of the visit remains unknown, many of the family’s critics and Counting On fans have taken issue with the fact that the trip, for all intents and purposes, seems to emphasize exactly what is wrong with the Duggar family.

First off is the family’s private aircraft. The Duggars arrived at Illinois in their own 1980 Mitsubishi MU-2B-36 airplane. While the plane is quite old already, the powerful machine is still quite an expensive vehicle to own. As noted by members of the Duggar-themed Facebook page Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles And Hairspray, Mitsubishi MU-2B-36 airplanes still command an incredibly high price in today’s market, with second-hand units still selling for about $895,000.

Considering the price of the plane, and the fact that public records show the vehicle being directly owned by the family, many members of the Duggar community are expressing their disappointment at the fact that the supposedly thrifty family is spending massive amounts of money on luxuries like private planes. Other critics even remarked that if the family can afford to purchase and maintain private aircraft, they should have no problem giving money to fully support Jana’s independence, or Jill’s previous ministry in South America.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

“If they can afford a plane they can afford to support Jill & family in South America – rather than asking for donations from people who are less affluent,” one commenter wrote.

“They have three planes, yet Jana’s their slave maid and childcare. If they can afford three planes, they can afford to pay Jana and provide a house for her,” wrote another.

Apart from the observations about the Duggars’ private airplane, several members of the official Counting On subreddit noted that Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, was treated quite horribly by her husband as soon as the family started getting off the aircraft. In a video taken of the family as they deplaned, Anna Duggar could be seen leaving the plane on her own, without any help from Josh Duggar or any of the other men from the aircraft.

“I watched the video, and the thing that bothered me the most was that NONE of the men helped a hugely pregnant Anna off the plane,” wrote one commenter.

“If Josh wasn’t gentleman enough, surely any of the other Duggar ‘Men’ could’ve helped her. Anyone catch how she hugged Josh goodbye, and he couldn’t be bothered? Right before she walks away from the plane. Jerk,” another critic remarked.

Considering that Anna is due to give birth anytime soon, such behavior from Josh Duggar and the other men on the Illinois trip has caused a massive firestorm of criticism from the family’s social media followers. Others even stated that allowing Anna to fly this far into her pregnancy is downright irresponsible, especially since pregnant women face very real dangers when flying so close to their due date.

“You are at risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at all stages of pregnancy, and the risk does increase while flying. This is one reason your doctor may not give you the okay to fly,” one commenter wrote.

What do you think about the Duggars’ private aircraft and the treatment Anna received from her husband? Do Josh Duggar’s actions prove that he is not a changed man at all? Sound off in the comments below.

For now, here is a video of the Duggars as they landed in Illinois.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]