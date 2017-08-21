Erika Girardi Dishes On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 7 Drama

Erika Girardi and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars are currently in production on the series’ upcoming eighth season, but during a recent interview, she dished on Season 7.

Months before the eighth season debuts on Bravo TV, Erika Girardi spoke to the Daily Dish about her time filming with the women of the show, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, and Dorit Kemsley, last year.

“It was interesting but I had a good time,” Erika Girardi said of her sophomore season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Erika Girardi also addressed her future with the series, revealing that when she comes back she would like to move forward from the ongoing drama between her and her co-stars and said she would like to instead focus on growing her friendships with her co-stars and having a good time.

“There’s no need for conflict really,” she explained.

Erika Girardi joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its sixth season as a friend of former star Yolanda Hadid, who left the show just one year later after facing allegations of Lyme disease fakery.

Since Hadid left the show, Erika Girardi has grown close to the other women of the show, including Eileen Davidson, who welcomed her to the Young and the Restless for a guest role last year.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Erika Girardi and her co-stars have been spotted together on numerous occasions in recent months as filming continues on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and last month, she and the returning housewives were joined in Las Vegas by former housewives Adrienne Maloof and Camille Grammer.

Erika Girardi was also spotted with rumored new housewife Teddi Jo Mellencamp while in Sin City weeks ago. However, at this point, Mellencamp has not yet been confirmed as a star of the show.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

To see more of Erika Girardi and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]