‘Days Of Our Lives’ Recap: A Mother’s Fury, John’s Rescue Mission Goes Awry, Killer Revealed [Spoilers]

Days of Our Lives was not pre-empted globally due to the 2017 solar eclipse, which was confirmed in a statement to SheKnows Soaps. However, some local networks chose to postpone airing the soap opera. For those who missed it, today’s episode was full of action, romance, rescue missions, and shockers.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. If you do not want to know what happened on the August 21 episode of the NBC soap opera, then stop reading.

Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) had a shocking realization: She finally remembered what happened the night of Deimos Kiriakis’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) murder. The soap opera villain was actually mocking her and threatened to leave Salem with baby Holly. He called Nicole unfit, which only infuriated her. Drugged up on Halo, she reacted with violence and stabbed Deimos to death.

On Days of Our Lives, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) listened to Nicole’s story. He vowed to keep her secret, but that isn’t exactly true. DOOL spoilers reveal that he will eventually tell Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) what he knows.

There were also two engagements, with both “Chabby” and “PaulSon” planning weddings. Abigail (Marci Miller) tried to joke with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) by saying she couldn’t marry him. As he nearly fell over from shock, Abby finally laughed and told him she will definitely marry him again. As for Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), he proposed to Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), who was excited and overcome with emotion.

Today’s episode of Days of Our Lives also featured John Black (Drake Hogestyn). He followed Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) to her hotel room. He thinks the former felon is actually Marlena Evans. He demanded to know why she kissed Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). Her response was very un-Marlena-like and cruel. Then, he broke into Bayview, and instead of saving the real Marlena, he ended up trapped in the mental hospital with his lovely “Doc.”

The gang's all here! ????#DAYS ????@stephen_e_nichols A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

As for Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) on Days of Our Lives, she was out on a shopping spree. Then, Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) reminded the fake Adrienne about Sonny’s court hearing. She rushed to the police station, but Sonny had already left. She apologized to Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), told him she left Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), and Justin was the only man for her. Due to his intense feelings for Adrienne, he couldn’t see the truth that he was not talking to his ex-wife, but an imposter. The two smooched as Justin couldn’t believe his “lucky” day.

#TBT to when we said goodbye to @jordivilasuso. ???? #DAYS ????: @_marcimiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

What did you think of today’s episode of Days of Our Lives? Will Nicole get Holly back, even though she is guilty of killing Deimos Kiriakis? When will Justin realize the truth about his precious Adrienne? How will John and Marlena get out of their situation and expose Hattie Adams?

[Featured Image by NBCUniversal]