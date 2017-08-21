‘Destiny 2’ Declares War On The Red Legion In Launch Trailer

The launch of Destiny 2 is just over two weeks away, and the official launch trailer was released Monday to go along with the solar eclipse. Previous trailers dealt with Ghaul and the Red Legion’s attack on the Last City and the taking of the Guardians light. This new trailer shows how the Guardians start fighting back.

The Destiny 2 campaign opens with the Red Legion attacking the Last City and shutting down the Guardians’ connection to the Traveler. This blocks the player and characters like Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Cayde-6 from the Light and the powers it provides. While the city is lost, Zavala and the rest of the Vanguard develop a plan to strike back and free the captured Speaker from the grasp of Ghaul.

While the Destiny 2 launch trailer was front-loaded with a heavy amount of pre-rendered cinematics, there are also more than a few shots of gameplay action. All the new super abilities are on display, along with some of the changes to gameplay. One mentioned in the most recent edition of Edge Magazine is that matching an energy weapon with an enemy’s shield type will cause a massive explosion. This wasn’t implemented during the console beta, but it is shown at the 1:37 mark of the trailer when a Hunter uses a void weapon to “pop” a Vex Minotaur’s shields, causing an explosion that takes out multiple Vex.

Vehicles will play a major role in the Destiny 2 campaign as well. The Pike returns and is accompanied by a tank and another vehicle that does not look dissimilar from the Cabal Interceptor in the first game. You can see two of these vehicles being driven through a play space at the 1:41 mark.

It wouldn’t be a Destiny 2 trailer without some quips from Cayde-6, of course. He manages to deliver some chuckle-worthy lines as the Vanguard discuss plans. And, he does it while holding a chicken.

Destiny 2 launches September 6 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PC version is scheduled to be released on October 24. Those who pre-order the game will gain access to the Cold Heart Exotic Trace Rifle exclusively until December 5, 2017.

PC owners will get their hands on the Destiny 2 beta starting Monday, August 28, for those who preordered the game or have an early access code via Blizzard’s Battle.net. The beta will then open to everyone on Tuesday, August 29, and run through Thursday, August 31. It does include some tweaks from the console beta plus a new multiplayer map.

