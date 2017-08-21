‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Newman Recast News, Alyvia Alyn Lind Staying On As Faith

The Young and the Restless fall spoilers reveal the scoop on Adam Newman’s recast. Alyvia Alyn Lind, the actress who plays Faith Newman, will not exit the role. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) continue to grow closer.

Will Y&R recast Faith?

Y&R fans have speculated for some time that Faith would come home aged with a new actress playing Nick and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) pre-teen daughter. Young and the Restless executive producer Mal Young clarified Lind’s future on the show. Young stated that he has no plans to age Faith. Mal explained that CBS loves Alyvia and hopes she will stay on as Faith Newman for years to come. In fact, he said that she could portray Faith for as long as she wants. Once the actress intends to move onto another project, they will age Faith to a teenager.

Soap Central reported that Faith would be returning during the week of August 21 to cause trouble for her father and Chelsea. Apparently, she will work with her grandfather, Victor (Eric Breaden), to lash out at Nick.

The Scoop On Adam Newman’s Recast

For the past year, the Young and the Restless fans have been eagerly awaiting news about Adam’s recast. Well, Mal Young explains they have not selected an actor and had no plans to write him back into the storylines. Y&R spoilers state that Michael Muhney will not reprise the role. His time in the role is over, and if and when Adam returns, it will be a new actor.

Chelsea And Nick Are Still A Couple

There are no plans to break up Nick and Chelsea. They are and will stay a happy couple. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that they will eventually get married in the months ahead. Perhaps it will be the big February sweeps storyline? And, will Nick ever find out that Christian is Adam’s son?

Do you think Y&R should bring Adam Newman back? Do you think CBS made the right choice by passing over Michael Muhney for the role of Adam Newman?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]