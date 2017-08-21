‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge’s Master Plan To Seduce Sheila & Save Eric’s Marriage To Quinn

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) may have had the upper hand the entire time in executing her plan to become the Forrester matriarch. She has played the role of supportive and understanding friend to Eric (John McCook), and with her ex-husband Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan) safely blackmailed, she will be able to convince the world that she is entirely sane. Sheila knows that she needs to play her cards very carefully because it may be her last chance to become Eric’s wife.

The Inquisitr reported that Sheila will come to know about Eric’s plan to check out her mental health via James. She knew that if she could get James to vouch for her mental health, her battle would be half-won. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Quinn (Rena Sofer) knows that things could get very difficult with Sheila vying for the role of matriarch. Sheila is quite capable of destroying anything in the way of her goal, and if that means getting rid of Quinn, she will find a way to do it. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have also hinted that Sheila may even consider using Dr. Warwick to commit Quinn into an institution because of her history of erratic behavior.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Aug 21-25. Brooke questions Eric’s decision to help Sheila. https://t.co/q1L6p4bblz #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/RsmdS2Ry7k — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 19, 2017

One thing is certain: Someone needs to step in and save the day. Who better than Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who has been disowned as a Forrester due to the kissing games he played with his father’s wife, Quinn? Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry state that Ridge feels tremendously guilty for breaking up their marriage, and he wants to protect both Eric and Quinn. If he could focus Sheila’s attention on him instead of his dad, Ridge could gain favor with his father and repair the damage he inflicted.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that as the war between Quinn and Sheila intensifies, Ridge will plot to get rid of Sheila. The storyline of Ridge trying to seduce Quinn in order to prove to his father that she wasn’t Forrester matriarch material is still fresh to fans of Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers indicate that Ridge may try the same tactic with Sheila and stay the course and succeed in exposing Sheila’s true colors.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn's problems concerning Sheila escalate rapidly. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/SzqqXlBRg1 pic.twitter.com/e6CnuTDITR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 15, 2017

Some Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also indicate that Sheila could be plotting to kill Quinn. Ridge could attempt to save Quinn’s life and even take a bullet for her. This would result in Eric’s forgiveness and him welcoming Ridge back into the fold. Of course, this could also result in the fact that Quinn could also fall Ridge again, or she may just enjoy her marriage to Eric. What do you think the chances are that history repeats itself and Ridge falls for Sheila herself?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]