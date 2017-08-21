‘Little People, Big World’: See Amy Roloff And Family Watching Great American Eclipse In New Photo

Ever wondered if the Oregon-based Little People, Big World gang is just as wrapped up with the Great American Eclipse as a good part of the country is? The Roloffs’ hometown of Helvetia may not be in the so-called “path of totality” like a good part of the state is, but that’s not stopping Amy Roloff, her children, and their friends from checking out today’s total solar eclipse as it happens.

With several parts of Oregon within the path of totality and the Roloff family quite close to that path, Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff took to Instagram to post a photo of her children, their spouses, and some of their friends as they watch the ongoing Great American Eclipse unfold.

The photo shows the morning sky at Roloff Farms much darker than it normally is, with several members of the Little People, Big World cast watching together with Amy. Instantly recognizable in the front row are Jeremy Roloff and his pregnant wife, Audrey, while to their left are Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach, and his wife, Tori. Interestingly, the photo also includes Amy’s current boyfriend, Chris Marek, standing in the back row.

Noticeably absent from the photo are newlyweds Molly Jo Roloff and Joel Silvius, family patriarch Matt, youngest son and former LPBW cast member Jacob, and Zach and Tori’s 3-month-old son, baby Jackson.

The kids and friends watching the eclipse What a phenomenon! Very cool! #secondact #eclipse2017 #lightshinesinthedarkness A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

By all indications, it looks like Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff and her family should be having a good view of the Great American Eclipse, even if they aren’t within the path of totality. The Roloffs are based in Helvetia, Oregon, a suburb of the state’s largest city, Portland, and as noted by Oregon Live, Portland residents will have 99.2 percent obscuration of the sun during today’s total solar eclipse. Obscuration is the amount of sun that gets blocked out by the moon during the peak of an eclipse, which should still make for a pretty good view of things.

Comments on the new photo have mostly come from Little People, Big World fans who are also watching the Great American Eclipse from their respective parts of the world, and complimenting Amy on the unusual, yet timely family bonding activity. Some users brought up the fact that Audrey Roloff, who is currently 38 weeks pregnant, was in the photo watching the eclipse, with one suggesting it wouldn’t be good for the baby. But as explained in this USA Today video, pregnant women don’t have anything to fear when it comes to eclipses and any potential effects on their unborn child – it’s just an old wives’ tale without any scientific merit.

According to one superstition, wearing metal and red underwear protects the baby from a cleft palette. https://t.co/0OwPdbWmr2 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 18, 2017

Little People, Big World fans, what are your thoughts on Amy Roloff’s new photo? Do you have your own stories to tell from today’s Great American Eclipse? We’d like to hear from you in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Thos Robinson/Getty Images]