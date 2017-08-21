‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Veto Ceremony Sets Stage For Next ‘BB19’ Eviction Ceremony

Big Brother 19 spoilers now include the Week 8 Veto Ceremony. The Eviction Ceremony results can now be predicted as well, with the BB19 house setting up its primary target (again). There hasn’t been a lot of mystery at the eviction ceremonies this summer and that’s not going to change during Week 8. This information and the latest BB19 spoilers were provided by the CBS live feeds.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Christmas Abbott is the Head of Household this week. She won the competition with the help of Paul Abrahamian and has taken over the power in the BB19 house. She nominated Jason Dent and Matt Clines for eviction, but she also made no secret of the fact that she wanted to target Mark Jansen in a backdoor plan. When Jason won the Power of Veto, it seemed like that plan would get carried out on Monday (August 21), but would the Veto Ceremony yield any surprises for the BB19 cast?

The live feeds went down on Monday afternoon and when they were turned back on, the latest round of Big Brother 19 spoilers were available for the online subscribers. At the Veto Ceremony, Jason Dent used the Power of Veto to save himself, forcing Head of Household Christmas Abbott to name a replacement nominee. Christmas went with Mark Jansen, placing him on the block next to Matt Clines. At the next Eviction Ceremony, the BB19 cast will vote on whether to evict Mark or Matt.

The early indication is that Mark’s time in the Big Brother house is about to come to an end. In another predictable week from the alliance in charge of the BB19 house, Mark is likely to be unanimously evicted and sent to the jury. While something could change in the next 72 hours, it seems very unlikely that any of the houseguests about to make it to the final eight are ready to make a game move that big yet. Mark could have been an asset to several of the smaller alliances and maybe somebody will figure that out soon.

Emotions run high on tonight’s #BB19. Catch up on the latest full episode now: https://t.co/GvVOjj8uyp pic.twitter.com/IL8X4DHq2Z — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 21, 2017

The next episode of the show will be on Wednesday night (August 23), when CBS viewers are shown what took place at the Veto Competition and the resulting Veto Ceremony. It is Zingbot week for the BB19 cast, so there is likely to be a lot of humor that comes with the hour. Then it will be a countdown to the Thursday night episode (August 24) for Big Brother 19 and the moment when another houseguest joins Cody Nickson and Elena Davies in the BB19 jury house.

[Featured Image by Bill Inoshita/CBS]