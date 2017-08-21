WWE Rumors: Former Champion & ‘SmackDown Live’ Star Asking For Release After PPV?

After last night’s loss at WWE SummerSlam 2017, one of the superstars who is a former champion may be actively seeking a release, if the rumors are true. It’s believed that the SmackDown Live superstar was not happy with his recent booking, and it may be rightfully so. He’s also made some recent comments via social media that are believed to be about a fellow superstar. All of that could be leading towards his departure from the company, depending on what goes down next.

According to Four3Four, that superstar rumored to be asking for a release is none other than “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev. He’s a former WWE United States Champion who seemed like he was headed for a push once he got on the SmackDown Live roster. At one point, he’d been demanding a championship match from the powers that be on SmackDown, but eventually ended up in a Flag Match on pay-per-view against John Cena. Rusev lost that bout. Ahead of SummerSlam 2017, he became involved in a quick feud with Randy Orton. In last night’s match, he was defeated in just 10 seconds by “The Viper,” who put him down with an RKO shortly after the bell rang.

As Cageside Seats mentions in a recent report, Rusev tweeted some comments against an “Eddie Guerrero fan” which could be towards someone backstage. Rusev also hinted that the person snubbed WWE fans. It’s believed this could be “The Boss” Sasha Banks that the former WWE United States Champion is referring to. That sort of thing could lead to WWE officials not being happy with Rusev if he was, in fact, referring to the new WWE Raw Women’s Champion. It’s been reported that Sasha was booed outside her hotel for snubbing fans in the past several days.

It’s unknown if these WWE rumors about Rusev wanting to leave are true. There has yet to be any reports or comments from WWE or Rusev. Wrestling Observer Newsletter journalist Dave Meltzer often has inside information about backstage heat or issues involving superstars and the WWE officials. As of this report, Meltzer has yet to address Rusev’s situation with regards to leaving the company. However, a previous report here from the Inquisitr indicates that Rusev will move to WWE Raw following the SummerSlam pay-per-view. That could also split up Rusev from his real-life wife, C.J. Perry aka WWE’s “Lana” on SmackDown Live.

It’s also possible that another WWE superstar was not happy with his match last night, and that’s none other than the WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. As fans may have seen from social media images, he wrestled on the pre-show with his crew Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel against Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boyz. The six-man tag match was in front of a nearly empty arena, and as fans know, the WWE Intercontinental Championship was the only title not defended during the PPV.

It’s unlikely that Miz will ask for a release, but from the latest WWE rumors, one would think Rusev may be headed for something else. Fans probably won’t be surprised if they see the WWE “future endeavors” note in the future.

