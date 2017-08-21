Natalee Holloway’s Friend Speaks Out About The Last Time She Saw Her

Everyone has been curious about what happened to Natalee Holloway since she went missing in Aruba on her senior trip. Now, People reports that Natalee’s friends are speaking out about the last time that they saw her. Jessica Caiola didn’t leave the bar that night with Natalee, but she is explaining the last time she saw her friend. On the show The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway, Jessica shared her thoughts during an interview.

They hung out at Carlos ‘n Charlie’s in Aruba, and when they went outside, they had plans to grab some street food. She revealed that a moment later, she saw Natalee in a white car and driving away. She shared that the window was down, and she could see her friend in the backseat. She never actually made it back to the hotel, though. Ever since then Natalee’s friends and family have been doing everything they can to find her or find a body and know what happened to her.

It wasn’t until the next morning that Natalee Holloway’s friends realized that she was gone and hadn’t returned to the hotel. Ever since Natalee went missing, they haven’t been able to find her or get any kind of closure about what happened.

The last time that Jessica saw Natalee, she was driving away in a car that was leaving the bar. She thought that she was just getting a ride back to the hotel and didn’t think anything of it. She didn’t have any idea that this would be the last time she would see her friend.

Natalee Holloway's Dad Hunts for Justice 12 Years After She Vanished in Aruba — Watch the Premiere of His New Series https://t.co/HnSu5CuRje — People (@people) August 17, 2017

Jessica does remember Joran van der Sloot being at the bar, and she actually talked to him with Natalee. He has been a suspect in this case from the start. She also saw him at the casino at their hotel and several times during their trip.

Could the human remains in Aruba be Natalee Holloway? Experts weigh in #FoxNewsUS https://t.co/N5fZfj3Lt8 pic.twitter.com/L4A4p8y4UK — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 19, 2017

