‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Faces Pregnancy Rumors As Shocking Photo Surfaces On Twitter

Is Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer expecting her fourth child?

According to a new report, the longtime reality star was recently seen proclaiming her alleged pregnancy by posing with a positive pregnancy test on social media and including the hashtag “Mom of Four.” However, as OK! Magazine explained to readers on August 21, the photo may not be as it seems.

After a mysterious post surfaced online which included the shocking photo, the magazine set the record straight, revealing that despite the seemingly telling image, the positive pregnancy test and baby-related caption were Photoshopped into the image.

Leah Messer also set the record straight on her Twitter page, telling fans she is definitely not pregnant, and sharing a re-tweet that proved the image had been photoshopped. In her re-tweet, which was initially posted by an account titled “Dangerous Woman,” two identical images of Leah Messer were seen but in the first post, the reality star was seen holding a lipsense applicator — not a pregnancy test as the Photoshopped image displayed.

Leah Messer is already a mother of three. As fans will recall, the Teen Mom 2 star shares 7-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with her first husband, Corey Simms, and 4-year-old daughter Adalynn with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Leah Messer has been single for the past several months but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from linking her to a number of men. In fact, just months ago, Messer was linked to Calvert after the exes were seen enjoying one another’s company at a bar in Charleston, West Virginia.

During their outing at the end of May, Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert posed for a number of photos together, which they shared on social media. Then, a short time later, Calvert shot down the idea of a reunion with his former wife.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]