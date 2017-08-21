Matt Baier Believes Amber Portwood Cheated On Him With Her New Boyfriend

Matt Baier and Amber Portwood broke off their three-year relationship at the beginning of the summer, and now Amber has found a new love with a man named Andrew Glennon who worked on her episode of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition and who has already appeared alongside Amber on Teen Mom OG. While the pair finally split for good as it was discovered that Matt had been talking to other women behind Amber’s back. But now it appears that Matt is accusing Amber of doing the same thing he was accused of doing.

According to Radar Online, although Matt accepts that Amber has moved on with a new man, he was incredibly upset to find out it was Andrew. After finding that’s who Amber is now seeing, he has been suspecting her of cheating on him since the pair went to the Marriage Bootcamp house to try and save their relationship.

In the public eye, Matt has been incredibly supportive of Amber, which is not necessarily the way he normally behaves. He has stated that he hopes everything works out for her and that he’s there if she needs him, but knowing who the new guy is, it’s hard to say whether or not that changes things for the former reality TV star.

Amber and Matt have had a long, sordid history together, and the pair have broken up and gotten back together several times. According to Baier, he hoped that this break-up would be temporary, and that the two of them would return back to their previous engagement. Matt has even stated that he moved to Las Vegas temporarily so that he could have Amber Portwood come visit him, and they could work on their relationship.

From her Instagram account, however, Amber seems pretty happy with her new man, and has defended moving on from Matt to those who have accused her of doing so way too quickly.

While she has moved on, Matt recently publicly told Amber Portwood that if he could redo everything, he would do so. The reality star told E! Newshe would change everything about the relationship if he could.

