The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8 Trailer May Be Released This Week

Fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey may be in for a big treat later this week.

Although Bravo TV hasn’t shared any details regarding a potential date for the released of the eighth season’s trailer, Dolores Catania and Siggy Flicker were recently seen discussing the upcoming release on Twitter and according to Catania, the trailer may hit the web in a matter of days.

After telling a fan on Twitter that she is “dying” to see the trailer, Catania revealed that she believes the sneak peek will be shared sometime this week. A short time later, as All About the Real Housewives revealed to readers on August 21, Catania said that if the trailer doesn’t hit the web by the end of this week, it will be seen within the next two weeks.

In response to Catania’s tweets, Flicker weighed in on the upcoming season, revealing that The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 is sure to be “epic.”

As fans have surely heard, Danielle Staub, who appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 1 and Season 2, has been spending tons of time with the Bravo TV cast since filming began several months ago and is believed to be starring on the upcoming season. As for the rest of the cast, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Siggy Flicker are returning, while Margaret Josephs has reportedly been added.

While there has been no official confirmation of Margaret Josephs rumored addition to The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, she has been spending tons of time with the women in recent weeks and posed for a number of group photos.

The Dirty was first to share news of Josephs’ alleged role on the show, but their post has since been removed.

To see more of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Danielle Staub, Dolores Catania, and Siggy Flicker, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of Season 8, which is expected to air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.

