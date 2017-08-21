Jessa Duggar Boasts About Cheap Kids’ Toys And Baby Henry, Who Looks Like Josh Duggar, On Instagram

Her sister Jinger is causing shock waves by wearing pants and her brother Josh by visiting a rehab center, but Jessa Duggar is happy enough to be spending her time with her family. The 24-year-old Duggar fills her Instagram with photos of her baby boys, Spurgeon and Henry, who are growing up so quickly. In fact, as someone who loves to take selfies, she has not posted a single one on Instagram ever since baby Henry came into the world.

Domestic life suits Jessa the best. She seems to take immense amount of joy dressing up her kids for Instagram posts and recording moments of infant development on video. Most recently, she boasted to her TLC fans just how cheaply she scored new toys for Spurgeon.

She and her sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, have been big advocates of thrift store shopping and finding deals for everything. The last time that Jessa showed her thriftiness was when she dressed up herself, baby Henry and everyone she knows to get free chicken nuggets for Chick-Fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day.

Jill and her husband, Derick, also cannot pass up an opportunity for freebies. They once dressed up as pirates to score free donuts. Looks like this runs in the family!

Headed to @krispykreme for some free donuts on #PirateDay today! @derickdillard #babypirate #piratefamily A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Sep 19, 2015 at 10:32am PDT

This time though, Jessa boasted about all the kids’ toys that Spurgeon got from his grandmother, who also likes deals just as much as the Duggars.

Thank you, Grandma D! It's like Christmas in August! Spurgeon is so excited about all his new wooden toys from @rhealanasofnwa! #BuyUsedSaveTheDifference (P.S. All this for less than $30!!!) A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

The 24-year-old mother also gives fair amount of attention to her baby Henry, who was born this past February. He recently celebrated his 6-month birthday. She took the opportunity to show just how similar he was to his older brother.

Many noticed that Spurgeon had a lot more hair and that Henry is generally chubbier. But one comment noticed just how much Henry looks like his controversial uncle, Josh Duggar.

“Looks like Josh Duggar,” a fan called Hannah Lee commented.

Jessa’s kids often hangs out with Josh’s children, who are very similar in age. Since Josh and his wife, Anna, lives in his parents’ compound and Jessa doesn’t live far away, their babies often mingle. Despite all the scandals coming from the eldest Duggar, the children seem to get along well.

Spurgeon loves his cousin Meredith! He follows her around and copies everything she does. ????❤???????????????? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Right now, Josh Duggar is waiting for his baby to arrive into the world. His wife, Anna, is pregnant with his fifth child, and she is due any moment now. The couple is currently in Rockford, IL, visiting a Christian rehab center.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]