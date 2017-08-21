Shannon Beador Dishes On Weight Gain, Support From ‘RHOC’ Co-Star Tamra

Shannon Beador has been going through hard times during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, but luckily, she has the support of her co-star, Tamra Judge.

During a new interview, the reality star and mother of three revealed that while she may find it difficult to be friends with a fitness competitor while enduring a weight gain of their own, Shannon Beador is happy to have Judge at her side.

“She is such a supporter of me, and she realizes that you have ups and downs,” Shannon Beador explained to the Daily Dish of Tamra Judge on August 21. “She cares about me, and she definitely wants me to lose weight.”

As the Daily Dish revealed to readers, Shannon Beador claims to have lost 15 pounds since stress from The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11, specifically Vicki Gunvalson’s abuse claims against her husband, led to a 40-pound weight gain.

Shannon Beador went on to reveal that Tamra Judge has been “an amazing positive influence” on her life and continues to cheer her on as her weight loss efforts continue. She also noted that regardless of how much she loses or doesn’t lose, she doesn’t have to worry about Judge going anywhere. Instead, she’s completely grateful and confident in their friendship.

Before Shannon Beador’s interview with the Daily Dish, Tamra Judge spoke to the outlet, revealing that she is well aware that her friend isn’t currently happy in her own skin. Judge also said that Beador’s current state makes her sad.

As for how the Real Housewives of Orange County star offered her support to Shannon Beador, Judge said that both she and her husband, Eddie Judge, have given her advice about diet and exercise, but when it comes to making a real change, that’s up to Beador.

