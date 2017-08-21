Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Head To Court Over Custody, Source Reveals Details

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are heading to court over custody of their daughter, Dream. The two never got married, but they have now split totally. A People source shared details about this custody dispute and what could happen between them.

Dream is now 9-months-old, and a source says that the couple haven’t been able to agree on custody. They have a hearing scheduled for September 18, and the source said that they don’t agree on a lot of things when it comes to custody of Dream. According to the source, they only talk when their lawyers are there. The source said that Rob isn’t okay with the fact that she wants more financial support and more custody of Dream.

When Rob Kardashian blasted Blac Chyna on social media, even showing off naked photos of her, their lawyers got involved. They were using an unwritten custody agreement that they had made on their own last year.

The source feels like things are going to get really ugly because Rob isn’t agreeing with what Chyna wants him to do. Lisa Bloom, who is Blac Chyna’s lawyer, spoke out a while back about how things are going to go if they can’t come to an agreement.

“We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues. If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on Sept. 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna.”

Blac Chyna shared in an interview a while back that she really wants to co-parent both of her children. She also has a son with Tyga named King. They have to work together on parenting him as well. Only time will tell if Rob and Chyna can come to some kind of agreement and work things out regarding their custody. Some of this could end up airing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

