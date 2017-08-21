‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Shot, Sam Distressed, Tyler Christopher On Nikolas Cassadine Recast

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of August 28 tease that after Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) recovers his health, he steps up efforts to quit mob life so that he can dedicate himself to building a stable family life with Carly (Laura Wright). However, before he can quit the mob, there are issues to resolve that could pose a danger to him and his family.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) consults psychiatrist Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) who leads her through her tangled feelings to confront her fears that Sonny could get Jason (Billy Miller) into mob trouble and expose her family to danger. Sam realizes after the session with Maddox that it was her subconscious fears about Sonny that surfaced during her illness and caused her to believe that Sonny was a danger to her family. Sam shot Sonny during an episode of psychotic delusions and hallucinations and dumped his body into a pit at a construction site.

Have Sam’s Worst Fears About Sonny Come True?

Although Sam is now trying, after her counseling session with Maddox, to dismiss her fears about Sonny, General Hospital spoilers tease that her fears about Sonny will appear to have come true. Sonny’s efforts to quit mob life entangles Jason and he is wounded — likely a gunshot wound — during an incident of mob violence. Jason ends up in the hospital and has to go for an emergency surgery.

The situation places Sam under a great deal of stress and, as she awaits doctors’ word on Jason’s condition, Sonny and Carly rally around to give her support. Carly has apparently gotten over her peeve when she first learned that it was Sam who shot Sonny. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) helped Carly to see reason by making her to recall what happened when Morgan (Bryan Craig) went haywire after Ava (Maura West) swapped his Lithium medication with placebo.

However, will Sam see the incident that led to Jason being shot as justifying her fears that Sonny is a threat to her family? Will Sonny, for his part, be able to break free from the mob without endangering himself, his family and friends?

Tyler Christopher Still Open To Return As Nikolas Cassadine?

Tyler Christopher, best known for his role as Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop on ABC’s General Hospital, exited GH recently after contract renewal talks fell through. Fans had hoped he would return to his role as Nikolas Cassadine because Nikolas’ body was never found after he plunged down a ravine on Cassadine Island when he was shot by Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart).

Hopes that he would return were dashed after NBC’s Days of Our Lives (DOOL) announced in July that Christopher had signed a contract to join the cast of the daytime drama.

However, Christopher recently commented on his GH role as Nikolas Cassadine in an interview with Soap Opera Digest. His comments follow recent reports that GH is planning to recast the role. He said that although he is happy to have secured a role on DOOL, he won’t be happy if GH recasts Nikolas Cassadine. This could imply that he’s still interested in returning to GH as Nikolas.

He added that he had hoped to continue on GH and was disappointed rather than angry when contract negotiations fell through.

