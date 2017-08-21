Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Reportedly Disagreeing Over His Baby Son

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be planning marriage and babies for the future, but things might not be as picture perfect as they seem to be with the couple. A new report claims that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her NBA baller boyfriend are having problems when it comes to her bonding with his baby son.

According to Radar Online, Tristan Thompson is not happy with Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with his 8-month-old son, Prince. Khloe is allegedly not bonding well with the baby boy whom Tristan holds so dear, and it’s reportedly upsetting him.

An insider reveals that Tristan Thompson is fuming over the fact that Khloe Kardashian has such close and loving relationships with her nieces and nephews — namely, Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, and Dream — but has made little effort to bond with baby Prince.

However, the source goes on to reveal that Khloe Kardashian is just playing it safe, calling the situation “awkward” due to the fact that the reality TV star doesn’t want to step on the toes of Prince’s mother, Jordan Craig. The insider reveals that it’s “bad enough [Khloe] stole” Jordan’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, but she doesn’t want to “encroach on her kid too,” stating that Khloe thinks it would be a “bad move” to get too close to baby Prince at the moment.

Meanwhile, no matter what Khloe Kardashian’s reasoning is for allegedly not bonding with Tristan Thompson’s son, it could spell trouble for their relationship. The source reveals that if Khloe doesn’t take more of an interest in Prince, then Tristan will have to reconsider their relationship and their future together as far as marriage and children go. “There’s no chance” he’ll marry her if she doesn’t make more of an effort with the baby boy, says the insider.

Fans can keep up with Khloe and Tristan’s relationship during the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which will return to E! later this year.

What are your thoughts on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson allegedly disagreeing over her treatment of his baby son, Prince? Do you think it will cause problems in their relationship?

