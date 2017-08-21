Is Kailyn Lowry Ready To Date Amid Drama With Baby Daddy Chris Lopez?

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child as a single mom, and according to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star is planning to stay single — at least for the time being.

As she adjusts to life as a mother of three, a source claims Kailyn Lowry is focused on herself and her children and has no real interest in dating anyone at this time.

“[Kailyn Lowry] really wants to focus on her family and career, and doesn’t want the distraction of being in a relationship,” the insider revealed to Hollywood Life on August 21.

Kailyn Lowry began her relationship with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, last year after announcing her marriage to Javi Marroquin had come to an end in May of 2016. As fans may recall, a mystery man appeared alongside Lowry during the seventh season of Teen Mom 2, but his face was blurred out. The man was also seen at Lowry’s home when her then-estranged husband returned home from a deployment in Qatar.

Months later, Kailyn Lowry announced to her fans and followers on her blog that she was expecting her third child. Around the same time, Lowry confirmed on Twitter that she was no longer dating the man who got her pregnant.

Continuing on to readers, the Hollywood Life source revealed that Kailyn Lowry’s head is feeling a lot clearer since she and the baby arrived home from the hospital earlier this month.

In other Kailyn Lowry news, the same Hollywood Life source revealed that the longtime reality star is focused on her future and planning to stay on television. She’s also thinking of upcoming projects and hoping to get into hosting as she also develops her own series.

As the insider explained, Kailyn Lowry knows she’s the breadwinner of her family and is determined to do whatever it takes to support herself and her kids.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

