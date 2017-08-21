Scott Caan might not be the most popular star of Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, but the actor still has supporters who want to see more of him in the CBS series. Caan’s fans have gone out of their way to defend him although Danny Williams has been appearing in fewer episodes.

There is little doubt that Scott Caan is an important part of Hawaii Five-0 Season 8. After all, Danno’s bromance with Steve McGarrett is one of the reasons why fans have been religiously following the show. However, things may have changed since Caan asked to appear in fewer episodes in the previous season.

People were surprised when Scott Caan began to appear in fewer episodes in the seventh season. However, it was revealed that the actor had chosen to spend more time with his family in Los Angeles. This means that Caan’s schedule has been divided between LA and Hawaii. Unfortunately, there is a possibility that Danno will continue to slip away every now and then in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8.

The absences were certainly not lost on viewers. Some began calling out Scott Caan’s absences when Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park decided to leave the CBS series after they failed to get a better deal on pay equality. A few fans even went as far to say that Caan should be the one who should no longer be in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8.

There might be some hate for Scott Caan, but he also has fans who truly believe in him. According to the Honolulu Star Advertiser, Caan’s supporters have made their voices heard by sharing their favorite Danno moments from the show. It certainly sounds like people will continue to look forward to more awesome scenes courtesy of Caan and Alex O’Loughlin in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8.

Fans can certainly expect to see more of Danno and McGarrett together in the CBS series. In addition to that, the two will be getting more company as Kono Kalakaua’s husband, Adam Noshimuri, will be joining them in Five-0. Hopefully, things will be looking up for Scott Caan in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8.

Danno and McGarrett will be back in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, which premieres on CBS on September 29.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]