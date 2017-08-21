Lisa Vanderpump Is Opening A New Restaurant With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz

Lisa Vanderpump is ready to open yet another Los Angeles restaurant and, this time, she’s doing so with Vanderpump Rules cast members Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

Months after fans watched Vanderpump confront Sandoval and Schwartz with the idea of opening a new spot during Schwartz’s wedding in Northern California, Vanderpump Rules production sources claim that the groundwork has been laid for the new project.

“She’s enlisted fellow show stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz to help out,” TMZ revealed to readers on August 21, adding that the venue is expected to be located on the same block as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s other West Hollywood hotspots, SUR Restaurant and PUMP.

As the outlet pointed out, Sandoval and Schwartz first brought the idea of a joint restaurant up to Lisa Vanderpump during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules. Then, as fans may recall, Schwartz appeared to have cold feet about the project.

As for when the new restaurant will open, TMZ‘s sources said that Lisa Vanderpump was planning to open the doors of her restaurant with Sandoval and Schwartz this November — around the same time that Vanderpump Rules Season 6 is expected to premiere on Bravo TV.

In addition to SUR Restaurant and PUMP, Vanderpump also owns Villa Blanca restaurant, which is located in Beverly Hills.

For the past several months, Lisa has had her hands full with a number of projects. As fans may recall, she reunited with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and the rest of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for filming on the upcoming season of the show and weeks later, production began on Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, including Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, and Katie Maloney, tune into the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which premieres later this year on Bravo TV.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 is expected to premiere around the same time.

