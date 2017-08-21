Carmelo Anthony Working to Win ‘Power’ Star Wife La La Anthony Bacl

Carmelo Anthony is hoping for another chance to go one-on-one with estranged wife La La Anthony.

The New York Knicks star forward and the Power actress have been on the outs ever since rumors began circulating over the last few months that the NBA veteran cheated on his her and got another woman pregnant.

More recently, Anthony has made no secret of his hope for reconciliation.

“Carmelo messed up, the fame went to his head, he started taking La La for granted, and that’s something he regrets more than anything,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She’s his world, his everything and their split just cemented that even further for him.”

For her part, La La is reported to be giving her husband ample time and space to sort out all his other issues before the two determine what direction they might move in as a couple.

All summer long, the 33-year-old Anthony has been the subject of intense trade rumors, with the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers often mentioned among most probable destinations.

Through it all, Anthony appears to have the unwavering support of his NBA colleagues.

The New York Daily News reports he was recently voted Knicks’ “Best Teammate” from among teammates in a poll taken by the National Basketball Players Association.

Anthony remains immensely popular in the Knicks’ locker room despite the now-departed Knicks president, Phil Jackson, openly criticizing him as a ball hog last season.

Anthony is also credited by some with being a “respected voice” with Knicks’ young star Kristaps Porzingis.

As for La La, sources added Anthony has learned his lesson the hard way.

“She’s made it clear to Carmelo that she’s no pushover and that he needs to treat her with the love and respect she deserves,” said a source. “Right now, she’s focusing on her son [Kiyan Anthony, 10], and on herself. She’s in the best shape that she’s ever been in, both physically and emotionally. She’s shown Carmelo that she can function really well without him, and that’s been a real wake-up call to him.”

After coming from the Denver Nuggets, Anthony has spent the last seven seasons with the Knicks, averaging 25 points and nine rebounds as the team’s featured player.

Still, the Knicks have struggled over that span, averaging just 36 wins and last making the playoffs in 2012-13.

In the same NBPA poll and for the third straight year, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James won “The Player You Secretly Wish Was on Your Team” award.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]